Tommy Fury has officially confirmed a rematch is on the cards with Jake Paul, despite beating him by split decision over the weekend.

Fury appeared on GMB this morning (2 March) to discuss how the fight went, and what's next.

"I believe in the rematch I will stop him," he said, adding that he'd 'never been the full eight rounds' before. "Now I've been in the ring with him once, I know what to expect."

