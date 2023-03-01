Jake Paul seemed to take his defeat to Tommy Fury pretty well over the weekend, after being beaten following a split-decision ruling on Sunday (February 26).

But his brother Logan? He doesn’t seem to be taking it quite so well.

The elder Paul sibling spoke on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, and questioned the quality of Fury’s win.

Fury previously dismissed Paul as just "a YouTuber" and told Boxing Scene: "Come that night when I knock him out, it’s not really gonna mean a whole heap to me.”

He added: “I mean, I’ve knocked out a YouTuber. Everybody expects me to do that anyway. It’s not like I’ve knocked out a reigning, defending world champion and I’m the new world champion. I’m fighting Jake Paul.”

Speaking during the new podcast, Paul appeared to reference Fury previously dismissing his brother as just a “YouTuber” - and suggested that Fury will be disappointed with the manner of his win.

“In your specific circumstance, you could have had a devastating loss like a cold hard KO like everyone wanted to see or the split decision loss [which was the outcome of the fight],” Logan said.

“Congrats to the Fury's, that's great… but did Tommy really win? Technically yeah, but you’re gonna celebrate that? You were supposed to kill this YouTuber.”

Logan went on to say: “He took you eight rounds and dropped you. Congrats, but are you satisfied? Cause as a boxer I don’t know if that would do it for me.”

Logan Paul and Fury are set to fight each other in a rematch after they finally faced each other in Saudi Arabia, but further details have yet to be released and it’s not clear how long fans will have to wait before it happens.

Fury arrived home to his influencer girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague who recently gave birth to the pair’s first child earlier this week. Hague posted a video of his arrival at their home, but people were left confused about why he was still carrying the Diriyah Belt he won.

