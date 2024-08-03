Imane Khelif's next opponent shares 'hateful' images comparing boxer to a monster

The opponent of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has come under fire after she reportedly shared a series of provocative and offensive images about Kelief on Instagram.

Khelif has had her gender and identity questioned by high-profile individuals after misinformation was spread online although she has received backing elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has become a victim of racism, sexism and transphobia, despite being born a woman and never identifying as anything else, after her Italian opponent, Angela Carini in women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics quit less than a minute into their second round tie.

Carini, who has since apologised for her reaction, claimed that she had "never been hit so hard" and broke down in the ring, reportedly saying "it's not right."

Khelif's next opponent, Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori initially said that she was "not scared" of the upcoming fight, set to happen on Saturday but did further spread misinformation by adding: "I don't care about the press story and social media. If she or he is a man, it will be a bigger victory for me if I win."

Hamori has since appeared to share images on her Instagram disparaging Khelif and comparing her to a devil-like monster as well as spreading further transphobia.

Hamori has now deleted the posts but had also posted a video where she claimed that Khelief was "biologically a boy."





The controversy arose after it emerged that the Russia-backed International Boxing Association (IBA) deemed that Khelief had failed a 'gender eligibility test' at the 2023 World Championships.



The 2023 World Championships were run by the IBA and both Khelif and Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-Ting failed to meet the gender eligibility criteria; neither athlete identifies as transgender or intersex.

It's reported the IBA did not detail why these tests were failed but did say neither had testosterone examinations. According to a fact check by LGBT+ organization GLAAD, Khelief has "known as differences of sexual development (DSDs), which are a group of conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs. According to the NIH, some people with DSDs are raised as female but may have sex chromosomes other than XX, or elevated testosterone levels."

Claiming that someone who has this condition is transgender is inaccurate and harmful.

Speaking about the reaction to the fight, IOC spokesman Mark Adams addressed the controversy and stated that it is not a transgender issue.

“I repeat, all the competitors comply with the eligibility rules. But what I would say is that this involves real people. And, by the way, this is not a transgender issue. I should make this absolutely clear.”

The IOC previously said in a statement: "All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

"The PBU endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes' preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic Games."

Khelief competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and has a 37-9 record as a fighter at the amateur level and has a professional record of 1-0.

