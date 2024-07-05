Luke Littler took on F1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Sergio Perez on June 5 at Silverstone in an entertaining dart challenge ahead of the British Grand Prix on July 7.

The 17-year-old darts prodigy from Runcorn then gave the F1 drivers a crash course on how to play darts before setting the drivers a challenge to score as many points as possible on the dartboard within the time it takes to complete a lap of Silverstone - one minute and 24.3 seconds, a record set during qualifying by Lewis Hamilton in the first of two races at the circuit in 2020.

After the Red Bull and McLaren drivers showed their darting skills, Littler demonstrated how many points he could accumulate in the same amount of time. The total score of the winning team's efforts was then compared to see how long it would take Littler to surpass it.

The full video is up on the F1 YouTube channel on July 5.

Luke Littler plays darts with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez ahead of the British Grand Prix / Mark Thompson, Getty Images

On the dart challenge, Littler said: “Giving F1 drivers a crash course on how to play darts was a fantastic experience. I was surprised by how good some of them were, especially when they were up against the clock during the darts challenge I set for them.

"They even gave me some tips for my driving lessons, so it’s time to see if I’m better at driving than the drivers are at darts!”

The 2024 British GP gets underway on July 7 with lights out at 3pm.

