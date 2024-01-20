TikTok users across the world are thirsting over Luton Town manager Rob Edwards

Luton Town might be in danger of relegation from the Premier League this season, but at least their social media team is having a good year.

The club's manager, Rob Edwards, has gained a reputation for getting great performances out of a team which is many times less expensive than many rivals.

However, social media users are more bothered about how he looks.

A clip of Edwards talking after Luton's 2-1 FA Cup win over Bolton was viewed nearly 14 million times on X/Twitter, and fan edits of Edwards have also been making rounds on TikTok.



"The type of man you go to war for," one TikToker wrote, while another commented: "Lol I used to live in Luton. Maybe I need to go back!"













On X/Twitter, one user wrote: "Luton could double their transfer budget if they launched a Rob Edwards calendar in the next few hours."

Another said: "Anything this man says, goes. He says 1+1=3? Okay, now it is. He says the Earth is flat? Yes it is. I could never disagree with the words of Rob Edwards."

A third said: "The type of man you wake up at 3am to cook food for."

In response to the Edwards love-in, Luton's social media team wrote: "We have no idea what happened."

















While a viral TikTok from Melina (@melinadautovic) who has gone through all the best reactions to the internet thirsting over Edwards now has over 359,000 views.









