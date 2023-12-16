Luton's Rob Edwards praised for emotional response to Tom Lockyer collapse

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is responsive and has been taken to hospital following a medical incident during the Premier League match against Bournemouth, the club have announced.

The contest was abandoned almost half an hour after Lockyer had been taken off. Players from both sides returned to the pitch and applauded the crowd.

Lockyer was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd. Play remained suspended at the Vitality Stadium, with the clock paused at 65 minutes. His club said on X, formerly Twitter: “There’s a break in play as Tom Lockyer seeks medical attention. We are all with you, Locks.”

After the game was abandoned, Luton manager Rob Edwards made his way on to the pitch at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium and although tearful applauded every fan in the ground.



Footage of Edwards response has since been widely shared on social media with many feeling his human emotions spoke volumes about the 40-year-old.

One fan wrote: "Rob Edwards does a lap to thank the Luton and Bournemouth fans for their support after the match was abandoned. We're all with Tom Lockyer."

Another added: "I bloody love Tom Lockyer and Rob Edwards - get well soon captain."

A third said: "I’m 38 and I’ve supported Luton Town since I can remember, but I couldn’t love Tom Lockyer more than Rob Edwards."

In a longer statement Luton wrote: "We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing. We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation. We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all."

Additional reporting by PA.