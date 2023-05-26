Why are football fans so obsessed with Luton's away entrance?

A lot of modern football grounds look like they could have been designed by the same person, often lacking in character and hard to pick apart.

The same definitely cannot be said for Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

The ground, which was built in 1905, has always been a point of curiosity for football fans, mainly thanks to its unique entrance.

Rather than a conventional walkway and set of turnstiles, fans attending Luton games find themselves walking through what initially appears to be someone’s house, with a row of terraces on either side.

What looks like an otherwise quiet residential street is actually hiding a football stadium holding more than 10,000 people.

With Luton performing strongly this year and reaching the playoff final, people have been focusing on the unique entrance more than ever.

With the side taking on Coventry in the play-off final, there’s a very real chance that the club will be experiencing Premier League football next year.

Everyone should experience Kenilworth Road at least once in their life

While it remains one of the great curiosities in British football, a whole lot of changes to the ground are being planned for next year if they get to the Premier League.



The owners of Luton Town have released details of planned upgrades, with the Bobbers stand set to be knocked down and the capacity upgraded to 19,500 – and a further 4,000 seats or safe standing section to be added in a second phase of upgrades.

Luton CEO Gary Sweet, said: “We're delighted the infrastructure element is underway allowing us to develop the detail of the stadium's design and, in particular, work hard to capture the core characteristics that makes Kenilworth Road so atmospheric, so intimate and so special to us.

“This season, perhaps more than any other, has demonstrated the incredible relationship we all have with The Kenny and that has been the driving force behind our design work… We know everyone is desperate for the new stadium to open – as are we!

“It's clearly a hugely complicated project but the main aim has always been to maintain the architectural quality and to deliver a stadium that replicates an essential, unique character we are all so familiar with but also fit and ready to grace the Premier League stage.”

