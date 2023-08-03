Female cricketer compared to 'Barbie' during cringe BBC interview

A BBC presenter has been subject to a backlash on social media after making a reference to a female cricketer’s appearance live on air.

Former Love Island contestant and TV host Chris Hughes was interviewing cricketer Maitlan Brown for the broadcaster when he called her a “little Barbie”.

Hughes was working as a reporter during limited-overs competition The Hundred when the awkward exchange took place.

He was speaking to Australian player Brown about her experiences as a member of the Southern Braves team during their match against the Trent Rockets.

The pair were discussing her time with her teammates when Brown said: “We watched Barbie the other night all together and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together.”

Hughes replied by saying: “You’re a little Barbie yourself, aren’t you, with your blue eyes.”

He then added: “She’s blushing now.”

The comments came in for criticism online, and a spokesperson for the BBC said: “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate.”

