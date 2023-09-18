Man Utd and Mark Goldbridge trolled by Brighton over disallowed goal

Manchester United’s troubled start to the season continued over the weekend with a humbling defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion – and the south coast side enjoyed rubbing their faces in it on TikTok.

United were beaten 3-1 by the south coast side, but one of the biggest talking points came when striker Rasmus Højlund was denied a goal after a VAR check.

Marcus Rashford crossed for Højlund to finish past the keeper, but the ball had just gone off the pitch beforehand and the goal was ruled out.

Since the result, the Seagulls have been having a little fun at United’s expense.

The club posted footage of the incident alongside a clip of Man Utd and football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge streaming himself playing FIFA on its official TikTok account.

In the video, Goldbridge is convinced a goal shouldn’t stand against him as he believes the ball didn’t cross the line – only to be shown a different angle showing it clearly had.

The club posted a side-by-side clip of both videos and added the caption: “Mark Goldbridge and goal-line technology, name a better duo.”

Football trolling at its best.

@officialbhafc Mark Goldbridge and goal line technology, name a better duo… 🤣 #MUFC #BHAFC #PL









United boss Erik ten Hag spoke after the game and said that his side must respond with character and togetherness after a galling loss to Brighton.

“Definitely that is something that bothers me,” manager Ten Hag said of the results. “But also I have to see the way we play.



“But finally it’s about character then. Now we have to see how strong we are, how the team sticks together and which players are standing up and showing the character and leading the team.

