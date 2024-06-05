Huge backlash as Manchester City launch legal action against Premier League

Reports claim Manchester City is taking legal action against the Premier League and there's been a huge backlash to this on social media.

It's understood City is disputing commercial rules which determine if sponsorship deals are financially 'fair' - these are called associated party transaction (APT) rules.

These rules were designed to stop clubs from inflating commercial deals with companies that are linked to their owners and were agreed by the required minimum of 14 clubs.

Sheikh Mansour is City's owner and he is royalty of Abu Dhabi - Etihad Airways, which has pumped hundreds of millions of pounds into the club in sponsorship deals snce 2009, is owned by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), which is an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

The Timessays it has seen a legal document in which City claim the club is a victim of "discrimination", the rules were approved by rivals to "stifle" their success and have blasted it a "tyranny of the majority".

A section of that article has been doing the rounds on social media which states: "In its claim, City argues the current rules will limit its ability to buy the best players and force it to charge fans more for tickets.

"It says it may also have to cut spending on youth development, women's football and community programmes."

City is also understood to be claiming damages.

The club has faced a huge backlash to this on social media.













































The legal action has been brewing since February and the other 19 clubs in the division now have the chance to make witness statements as part of the case.

This comes months before a Premier League disciplinary commission will hear the 115 charges against City for allegedly breaching its profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Times reports this will happen in November.

Everton was guilty of two breaches and were deducted a total of eight points in the 2023/24 season, with Forest guilty of a single breach and being deduced four points.

Some of these charges against City relate to sums paid by sponsors linked to Abu Dhabi.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings