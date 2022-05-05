Football, ey? Bloody hell.

Real Madrid dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League last night in one of the most dramatic knock-out stage matches in the competition’s history.

Just like they have done all season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side came back from the brink with just minutes to spare and overturned a two-goal deficit to take things to extra time.

At 1-0 up on the night after Riyad Mahrez's opener, City were home and dry as the game headed into stoppage time. But as soon as Real pulled one back to make it 4-5 on aggregate, a miraculous comeback felt inevitable.

The second Rodrygo goal of the night took it to extra time and then talisman Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to secure the incredible win.

Last night’s result prevented a fourth all-English final with Real now poised to face Liverpool at Stade De France on May 28th, a repeat of the 2018 final which Madrid won.

It’s another Champions League failure for Pep Guardiola, who last won way back in the 2010/11 season when Barcelona bested Manchester United 3-1.

"It is tough for us, I cannot deny. We were so close to the Champions League final,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the game.

"Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and in the last four games we have."

He added: ”In the first half we did not have [the] game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"After we scored the goal we were better. We found our tempo and our game and the players were comfortable. It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer. It didn't happen.”

