Football, ey? Bloody hell.
Real Madrid dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League last night in one of the most dramatic knock-out stage matches in the competition’s history.
Just like they have done all season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side came back from the brink with just minutes to spare and overturned a two-goal deficit to take things to extra time.
At 1-0 up on the night after Riyad Mahrez's opener, City were home and dry as the game headed into stoppage time. But as soon as Real pulled one back to make it 4-5 on aggregate, a miraculous comeback felt inevitable.
The second Rodrygo goal of the night took it to extra time and then talisman Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to secure the incredible win.
Last night’s result prevented a fourth all-English final with Real now poised to face Liverpool at Stade De France on May 28th, a repeat of the 2018 final which Madrid won.
It’s another Champions League failure for Pep Guardiola, who last won way back in the 2010/11 season when Barcelona bested Manchester United 3-1.
Football fans around the world were glued to the game, and they had a few things to say on social media after the final whistle went.
Pep took off De Bruyne and Mahrez like we were 5-0 up at home vs Burnley— \ud83c\udd71\ufe0f (@\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f) 1651698381
All that Pep Guardiola wants:pic.twitter.com/6ELcRkSCs2— I Think VAR Should Leave (@I Think VAR Should Leave) 1651700227
This, but football.\n\n#UCLpic.twitter.com/l1nycgugF6— Football on BT Sport (@Football on BT Sport) 1651698535
me and the homies watching this masterpiece of a football gamepic.twitter.com/X3vBG7tLpn— Italo Santana (@Italo Santana) 1651700032
Me going for a piss and hearing a commotion on the tellypic.twitter.com/364f9LAal4— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1651697564
That might have been too much football for me.— Seb Stafford-Bloor (@Seb Stafford-Bloor) 1651700235
Me watching the 89th minute vs me watching the 91st minutepic.twitter.com/yFcwigFnjA— Stu Warren (@Stu Warren) 1651698062
Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City.— FC Spartak Moscow (@FC Spartak Moscow) 1651700939
Benzema knocked out the 3 oil clubs PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.. he must be an environmental activist— \u0651 (@\u0651) 1651704165
Pep spent over \u00a31b on this City team and has 0 European pedigree to show for it. It only took Tuchel less than 6 months with Chelsea. Levels to this game— Conn (@Conn) 1651700313
Some things in life you can\u2019t explain. What happened there? City were in that final. And \u00a37.1m for Maradona\u2019s shirt? My mate was offered it for \u00a3150,000 in 2010. He\u2019s had a bad day. He\u2019s also a City fan.— Richard Keys (@Richard Keys) 1651706048
"It is tough for us, I cannot deny. We were so close to the Champions League final,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the game.
"Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and in the last four games we have."
He added: ”In the first half we did not have [the] game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much," Guardiola told BT Sport.
"After we scored the goal we were better. We found our tempo and our game and the players were comfortable. It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer. It didn't happen.”
