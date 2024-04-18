Manchester United star reveals expulsion from dressing room

Former Manchester United and Germany midfield icon Bastian Schweinsteiger revealed Jose Mourinho kicked him out of the first-team dressing room completely during his time as manager of Manchester United.

The 2014 World Cup winner played for the Red Devils from July 2015 to March 2017 in the latter stages of his career.

Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford in May 2016 and Schweinsteiger said the Portuguese manager made his feelings known about him at the start of the 2016/17 season.

While it's known Schweinsteiger was made to train away from the first-team, on the latest episode of The Overlap, Schweinsteiger revealed he was kicked out of the dressing room altogether.

Schweinsteiger said: "When I came first day (of the new season), I actually trained with Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), he was also there and I was like 'great, a player who has the vision and amazing to play with'.

"Then the next day, on my birthday (August 1), when I walked in John Murtough (head of football development at the time) was there and he said 'you're not allowed to walk into the dressing room'.

"I said 'why' and he said 'the coach said so'."

Host Gary Neville was left stunned and speechless at what Schweinsteiger said, who added he wasn't given any warning beforehand.

"I went to the youth dressing room, changed there and trained," Schweinsteiger said.

"I had to ask him (Murtough) to bring me my cleats (football boots) and training gear. I asked 'who am I training with' and he said 'there's the under-16 team' so I trained with the under-16 team."

It's reported Mourinho believed the midfielder was unhappy at Manchester United because he did his rehab with German doctors.

Schweinsteiger insisted he was following the same agreement he had with previous manager Louis van Gaal by checking in at Carrington on weekends and staying in contact with club doctors but Mourinho was unmoved.

Mourinho is reported as saying soon after Schweinsteiger departed Old Trafford in March 2017 that he 'regretted' his handling of the situation.

