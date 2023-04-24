Just when you thought Manchester United fans couldn’t like Casemiro anymore, supporters have spotted a hidden detail from their recent FA Cup win which has endeared him to them even more.

United took on Brighton in their semi-final at Wembley on Sunday and it went to extra time after a 0-0 result.

Honestly, it was a pretty dull affair until things got more exciting for the shootout. United players then all gathered around in a huddle before the penalties took place, with manager Erik ten Hag and assistant coach Steve McClaren briefing the players.

Footage shared on social media captures the moment that the team are sorting through who will take spot kicks, and Casemiro can be seen putting his hand up to take the first penalty.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Brazilian then confidently stepped up and slotted the first penalty past keeper Robert Sanchez. The moment was picked up by United fans on Twitter, with one writing: “Casemiro with elite mentality.”

Another wrote: “Talent is one thing but mentality character and leadership is another. Casemiro didn’t hesitate to take the first pen he wanted it!”

One more said: “Offered to take the first pen and scored, Casemiro is a f***ing leader.”

It’s not the first time United fans have heaped praise on the midfielder this season since arriving from Real Madrid.

While Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have shared the armband this year at Old Trafford, new details about Casemiro emerged recently which led to fans calling for him to be named captain.

BBC

He previously picked up a four-match domestic ban and decided to use his time pretty productively.

His agent Oscar Ribot spoke about his time off the pitch in that time and said that he’s been 'calculating the points needed' for United to finish in the top four.

"Taking football away from Case is like taking food from his table, it’s like he can’t live, can’t breathe. He wakes up thinking about football and goes to bed thinking about football," Ribot told The Guardian.

"He watches hundreds of games: any team, any league. I’ve seen him watch Chinese games because there is always some detail. He says he won’t be a coach, but he will. He’s already one in a footballer’s body."

Ribot went on to say: "This month, he’s watched everything [while suspended], calculating the points needed and the days left. Case has signed for four years plus one. He’s come to win titles; this month has been hard, but there’s nothing else on his mind."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.