"Bald is Best" - Man Utd fans celebrate as decision is made on Erik Ten Hag's future

Manchester United seems to have finally made a decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag which has led fans to celebrate and say "bald is best" on social media.

After weeks of uncertainty, with reports claiming ten Hag would lose his job no matter the result of the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, the Dutch manager will continue in his role at Old Trafford.

Manchester United went on to win the FA Cup securing ten Hag's second trophy in as many seasons and qualify for the Europa League after an eighth-placed Premier League finish.

The decision follows a post-season review by the club's board.

And fans are rejoicing on social media, with a number of Manchester United fans proclaiming "bald is best".





































It's now understood the board is talking to ten Hag about a contract extension as his current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.



Bald managers will be in place at four of the so-called "top six" clubs next season - Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, Arne Slot at Liverpool, Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Ten Hag signed at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/23 season, finishing third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup in his debut season.

The Dutch manager is reported to be happy at the outcome of the club retaining his services but it was understood he was getting frustrated at being left in the dark about his future.

It's reported Thomas Tuchel spoke to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe but ruled himself out with interest in Mauricio Pochettino not materialising.

Thomas Frank, Graham Potter, Roberto de Zerbi and England manager Gareth Southgate were all linked with the job too.

