Manchester United fans in uproar over video of leaking Old Trafford roof

Manchester United’s problems on the pitch continued over the weekend after losing to Crystal Palace, and a viral video also captured one of the problems away from the pitch too.

A clip has been circulating online which shows the roof at Old Trafford leaking onto the supporters below during the game.

The condition of the stadium has been a point of contention among fans for years. The ground last underwent an upgrade in 2006 and the lack of investment in the facilities has seen owners the Glazers come in for criticism.

A video posted by social media user @KyleHall1996 shows rainwater leaking onto fans in their seats as they endured a pretty miserable 1-0 loss – their second successive home defeat.

It's been viewed more than 2.5 million times and it's attracted the ire of United fans online.

The caption for the video read: “It was a wet one at Old Trafford today. The Glazers need to invest in fixing the roof of the stadium.”

One fan replied to the clip by writing: “That's unacceptable man.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely shameful that is, years of neglect. Would never see that at Madrid or Bayern.”

“Sums up our great club right now an absolute disgrace,” a user added.

It comes as United manager Erik ten Hag said he understood the supporters who booed the team off after their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, which marked their fifth defeat already this season.

Ten Hag said: “I understand. When we played at home we play Crystal Palace, we have to win. With all respect, I know every game in is very difficult, you have to play your best and I understand fans expecting a win and we didn’t win. We lost.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

