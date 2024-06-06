Man Utd's 'new away kit' mocked for looking like a cricket shirt

Howzthat?? Manchester United’s away kit for the 2024/25 has allegedly been leaked online, and people have been quick to point out that it bears more of a resemblance to a cricket shirt than a football kit.

It's worth bearing in mind that it's not been officially confirmed as the new kit just yet and the design could change. However, the Adidas design, with a large collar and three white stripes on the arms and shoulders, as well as a subtle zig-zag pattern on the front.

As they always do, the new kit designs leak sparked much conversation on social media.

Only this time people just can’t get away from the fact that it could easily be a cricket shirt rather than a football kit.









Whether it's the sponsor, the colour, the collar or the way the sleeves fit, it's not hard to see why people are comparing it to a shirt from the Indian Premier League.

Football writer Nooruddean Choudry joked: "This shirt just dropped Virat Kohli on 9 runs and will live to regret it."





































































Meanwhile, Manchester United has made a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood after his loan spell came to an end at Getafe.

The club published its retained and released list on June 5, signalling which players will be kept heading into next season and which will be free agents, usually upon the expiry of their contract. The controversial Greenwood spent last season at the La Liga outfit and was named as Getafe's Player of the Season.

