Man Utd fans left devastated as Varane announces departure from club

Manchester United fans have been left devastated after defender Raphaël Varane announced he is leaving the club.

United are set to have their worst league finish in the Premier League era having conceded 56 goals and losing 14 fixtures, to the distress of the fans .

Now, fans are even more heartbroken after French centre-back Varane announced he is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.

Varane joined United from Real Madrid in August 2021 and played in 93 games for the team. The news of his departure was announced on the club's website and in a video posted on his own X/Twitter account.

In the video, Varane addressed the fans, saying: “It’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player, it was insane. The atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.”

He continued saying that, for his kids, Manchester feels like home and it will remain a “special place” for him for life.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season,” he continued, “I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.”

Varane ended the video, “I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure”.

“Class on and off the pitch. A gentleman,” one fan responded to the video.

Another wrote: “Thank you @raphaelvarane for everything, classy defender, ultimate professional.

“Wish you'd joined us 5 years earlier! All the best with the rest of your footballing career and your business ventures.”

Someone else commented: “Once a Red, always a Red.”

