Manchester United fans across the world are reeling after a desperately late defeat to Chelsea on Thursday (April 4) – and no-one took it harder than Mark Goldbridge.

If you’re familiar with viral football culture then you’ll probably know Goldbridge as one of the most prominent voices among United’s fan base on social media.

However, he’s become just as well known for his viral meltdowns over the years (including his rant about goal line technology on Fifa, which is absolutely hilarious) as he has for his videos about supporting the club and his latest might just be his best yet.

In fairness, it’s not hard to see why he got so worked up. United were winning until the 10th minute of stoppage time in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, but Chelsea fought back with two incredibly late goals from Cole Palmer to secure the win 4-3.

The first came after Noni Madueke won a penalty, with Palmer stepping up to score. Then, just 82 seconds later, he secured the win and finished off his hat-trick to sink United.

Even before the final goal went in, Goldbridge was fuming.

“They don't deserve a point from this game,” he said, before taking issue with the fact United continued to attack.

“What are we doing?” he screamed. “What are we attacking for? They're idiots.”

After the winning goal went in, a despairing Goldbridge said: “Goal. I don't want to do this anymore! I don't want to f***ing do this anymore. What a f***ing joke. What are they doing?”

“What's the point? What is the point?” he asked, before adding: “That is the biggest f***ing injustice I have ever seen. That is the biggest injustice I've ever f***ing seen.”





The video sparked a big reaction on social media, with one writing: “THIS IS A MASTERPIECE.”

“Peak Goldbridge,” another said, while one added: “Mark Goldbridge better be careful throwing his chair about, thats his season ticket and his seat for wembley.”

“Watching Mark Goldbridge have a meltdown will never not be funny!” another added.

“The Goldbridge tears get better and better every time,” one commented.

