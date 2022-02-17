While making an appearance at the LA Rams parade on Wednesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford seemingly walked away after watching a photographer fall from the stage and injure herself.
A viral video circulated by @LoganTheHammer shows Stafford and his wife, Kelly, standing with sports photographer Kelly Smiley when suddenly Smiley slips and falls several feet from the stage.
The Stafford's jaws drop as they watch Smiley fall, Stafford says something in his wife's direction, takes a swig of water, then walks away. Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford walks toward Smiley to make sure the photographer is ok.
@AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away pic.twitter.com/LfjSJ3fzYy— LoganTheHammer (@LoganTheHammer) 1645045991
It is unclear if Stafford returned to Smiley's aid later on or went to seek help but the photographer revealed in a Twitter post that she had fractured her spine and broke her camera equipment from the fall.
Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
In an Instagram story, Smiley said she was staying the night in the trauma center but felt ok.
Smiley's friend set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and replace her broken equipment.
That\u2019s me . Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I\u2019m okhttps://twitter.com/loganthehammer/status/1494057292853096453\u00a0\u2026— Kelly Smiley (@Kelly Smiley) 1645060106
The video was picked up by Barstool Sports gaining over 3 million views within the first 24 hours. Many of the video viewers criticized Stafford's seemingly disregard for Smiley's dangerous fall.
Yikes. That\u2019s a bad look. Show a little humanity.— Accountant by Day (@Accountant by Day) 1645064914
Not ok that he didn\u2019t even care! Wife has empathy at least— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@Rennae Stubbs OLY) 1645083726
However, others came to Stafford's defense and said the quarterback went to get help backstage.
I\u2019ve closely watched the video he goes to the back of the stage and notifies the crew who could actually do something about it. We\u2019ve all seen the drunk guy trying to help before it usually makes matters worse— Justin Kroepil (@Justin Kroepil) 1645086799
We need more info to make a call on this. Were there others already stepping in & this was just a bad angle? Was his reaction because he didnt care or because he was inebriated enough to know hed do more harm than good or put himself at risk? Not ready to judge him over one look.— Rob Thomas (@Rob Thomas) 1645071667
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.