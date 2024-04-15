The eye-watering amount Max Holloway won at UFC 300

While the headliners of UFC 300 were Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, it was Max Holloway's fight with Justin Gaethje that stole the show - and earned Holloway an eye-watering sum of money in bonuses.

UFC 300 took place on April 13 in Nevada, Texas with a star studded lineup and to mark it, president of UFC Dana White announced fight bonuses would raise from the usual $50,000 to $300,000.

One of the fights on the card was between former UFC featherweight champion Holloway and former UFC interim lightweight champion Gaethje for the symbolic 'Baddest Motherf***er' (BMF) title.

It was contested at lightweight, a limit of 155 pounds, with Gaethje, the holder, fighting at his preferred weight.

But Holloway produced a masterclass to be on the cusp of a unanimous decision win with 10 seconds left to go in the fifth and final round.

Yet he put it all on the line for a final flurry with Gaethje, pointing at the canvas and calling on him to trade hands in one final frenzied exchange.

An iconic UFC knockout was then landed in the very final second of the fight, with Holloway nailing a hard overhand right to spark Gaethje out cold, who landed face first on the mat.

After the fight, UFC awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honours with Holloway also picking up a 'Performance of the Night' bonus, meaning he made a staggering $600,000 in bonuses alone from the event.

Speaking in the post-fight press conference, when asked why he wanted to risk it all for those final 10 seconds, Holloway reportedly said: "That this is the moment. That this is what BMFs is known for.

"If that's not a BMF moment, I don't know what is. If the cards were flipped and Justin felt like he was up, I know he would give me that 10-second shot. He's a bad man, and I don't know if I'm ever gonna share the octagon with him again. He's a legend.

"This is the type of stuff you do to etch your name in the history books. I'm just happy that I was the one landing. He missed some shots, and I was getting hurt by the wind of his shots. That's how hard he hits."

