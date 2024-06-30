Formula One fans have been saying a similar thing on social media after Red Bull's Max Verstappen crashed with McLaren's Lando Norris in the latter stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was in the lead and cruising through the majority of the race on June 30, with Norris a fair few seconds back chasing him throughout, until lap 52.

Both Verstappen and Norris pitted together but Verstappen had a slow stop which put Norris right on the back of Verstappen.

The Brit closed the gap on the Dutchman and tried to overtake him a number of times but was unable to find a way through.

Then came the race's defining moment on lap 64.

Norris tried to overtake Verstappen around the outside of turn three but Verstappen squeezed the Brit in the braking zone and Verstappen's left rear made contact with Norris's right, and this collision caused a puncture for each driver.

Both drivers were forced to pit - Verstappen was able to change to a set of soft tyres and finish the race in fifth but Norris had to retire with damaged caused to his car by his flailing tyre.

Verstappen was deemed to be at fault and was given a 10 second time penalty for causing a collision.

F1 fans on social media have been saying a similar thing about Verstappen who used to have a history of being at the centre of controversy for his aggressive overtaking and defending style.

























Mercedes driver George Russell benefitted from the chaos to claim his second win in Formula One with his only other success so far coming at the 2022 Brazilian GP.



McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third.

In the cooldown room, while watching brief highlights of the race, the trio laughed at the incident between Verstappen and Norris and it seemed they agreed Verstappen overstepped the mark.

