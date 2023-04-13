James Corden terrifies Kris Jenner by stripping naked in Kylie's bathroom

James Corden gave Kris Jenner the surprise of her life during a new Late Late Show skit - by getting naked in Kylie Jenner's shower.

Corden was acting as Jenner's personal assistant, when he got cheeky at the beauty mogul's office, and disappeared into the bathroom, before the momager walked in, shocked.

“Can I have some privacy?" the comedian screamed, as Jenner quipped back: "James get out of the shower, James get a towel! Nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom.”

She even warned 'somebody could sue us' - this family doesn't mess around.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters