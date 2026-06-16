Anger as Trump reportedly allowed to lift World Cup trophy with winning team

Reports suggest Donald Trump will be allowed to lift the World Cup trophy alongside the winning team – and people are outraged.

Alongside Canada and Mexico, the United States is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup. It is a tournament that was mired in controversy before it even began, much of it focused on US immigration issues that have seen fans, and even match officials, barred from entering the country and teams subjected to intensive security searches .

Now, reports have emerged that suggest US president Trump has been given the green light to join whoever wins the coveted tournament to lift the trophy with them, just as he did in some highly awkward scenes with Chelsea at the Club World Cup last year.

It has sparked significant outrage among fans, with some calling it a “disgrace to the game” and others suggesting it is more evidence that Trump must be “handled lik e a toddler”.

“Get the f**k out with this nonsense,” one person commented.

Another argued: “It’s mad that the leader of the USA has to be treated like a toddler who’ll kick off and scream the place down if he doesn’t get the first slice of birthday cake.”

Someone else wrote: “Beyond ridiculous. No politician or suit should be anywhere near that stage. Disgrace to the game.”

“I now need Iran to win the World Cup just to see what happens,” another posed, given the US’ war with Iran.

One person suggested: “Just do a fake trophy lift on the sideline with some actors in the correct kits. Guy won’t tell the difference. Then when he leaves do the actual trophy lift.”

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