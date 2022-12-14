Lionel Messi is good at football.

The Argentinian legend put in another huge performance on Tuesday night (December 13) as his side saw off Croatia in the semi-final.

The 35-year-old scored a penalty as Argentina made light work of the European side and secured a place in Sunday’s final with a 3-0 win.

However, it was his assist for one of Julian Alvarez's two goals which made the most headlines.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner provided a moment of magic to take the ball past Josko Gvardiol, arguably the best defender at this year’s tournament, and took the ball to the byline.

There, he cut back inside, before taking it wide once again and expertly pulling it back to Alvarez to tap home.

While there were dozens of cameras in the broadcast picking up the action, it was an angle captured in the stands which shows a new side to the goal.

Twitter user Connor Kalopsis posted the footage he captured in the stands, and added the caption: “By far the best video i’ve ever taken.”





The clip shows the incredible run from closer to ground level and emphasises Messi’s close control on the ball.

Messi ran rings around the Croatian defence on Tuesday Dan Mullan/Getty Images





It was one of the best performances Messi has ever given in an Argentina shirt, and millions will be hoping he can replicate it in Sunday’s final.

His side will face the winner of Wednesday's game between Morocco and France, with the two sides going head to head in the second semi-final.

Messi insisted after the game “we know what we are” and has asked Argentina fans to “believe in us” after clinching a second World Cup final and a chance at redemption following defeat to Germany in 2014.

“I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup or not,” Messi said after picking up the Player of the Match. “I’ve been enjoying this a lot for a long time.

“We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know what we are and we ask the people to believe in us.

