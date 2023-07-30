FIFA players could be witnessing the end of an era, after both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reportedly missed out on a spot in the top 10 best players list in the new game.

The upcoming instalment, which is the first of the franchise to ditch FIFA from the title and will go by the title EA Sports FC 24, is set to be released next month.

However, details from the game and the updated squads have reportedly already been leaked and they may come as a surprise to some fans.

According to SportBible, neither Ronaldo or Messi rank among the best players in the new game.

They might be approaching the ends of their careers now, but it’s still a surprise to see the pair who have dominated the top echelons of professional football for the past two decades drop down the rankings.

Instead, the top 10 player ratings reportedly see a number of both male and female players tied on the rating of 91.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr are all tied as the best players in the game.

Elsewhere, Wendie Renard, Karim Benzema, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Morgan and Robert Lewandowski are tied with a rating of 90.

That completes the top 10, with Ronaldo and Messi said to have respective ratings of 83 and 88.

For players of the game who have perhaps grown up with them dominating the ratings in the game, it’s a pretty major change.

The upcoming game will see a number of new features introduced, including brand new commentators and an Ultimate Team featuring female players.

