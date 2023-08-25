The former girlfriend of an NFL football player has offered to pay the fines of anyone who injures him.

Getting on the wrong side of an ex-partner is never fun, but when that ex is offering to cover your rivals’ fines for intentionally injuring you in your sport, you know you’re on dangerous ground.

Instagram model Destani, on Instagram as @nee.ariiii, is the former girlfriend of Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple and has offered up the money to any other players who injure him on the field and face fines.

She made the comment on her Instagram story, urging other players to go after her “baby dad”, targeting the knees and hamstrings.

Apple moved from the Bengals to the Dolphins over the summer Chris Graythen/Getty Images

She wrote: “If you play against my baby dad this season, please go for the knees, maybe a hammy. No.33 for the Dolphins. I'll gladly Zelle you back any fines.”

According to Boardroom, players can face a $15,914 fine for an illegal blindside block, while a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct can cost them $13,261.

It’s not the first time Apple has been involved in controversy in his footballing career. The player is fairly notorious among NFL fans for gameday antics and feuding with other players on social media.

One of Apple’s ongoing social media feuds was with Tyreke Hill, who is now his teammate at Miami Dolphins. When the team signed Apple, Hill said: “Now, my looking from it is now I get to embarrass him every day.”

