Jake Paul’s choice of boxing opponents ridiculed as he stops Ryan Bourland

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul secured another winning bout on Saturday night, when he stopped pro boxer Ryan Bourland in the first round of fighting by way of a technical knockout (TKO) – but people remain unimpressed by the type of opponents the influencer has decided to fight.

Before taking on Bourland in Puerto Rico - ahead of Amanda Serrano’s title defence which was cancelled at the last minute - Paul faced opponents such as former basketballer Nate Robinson (not a boxer), and ex-mixed martial artists Ben Askren (not a boxer), Nate Robinson (also not a boxer) and Tyron Woodley (not a boxer).

When he finally got around to taking on an experienced professional boxer in the form of Tommy Fury, he lost, by way of a split decision on judges’ scorecards.

And so, while Bourland was another pro boxer opponent for Paul, Twitter/X users haven’t held back from mocking the content creator for his history of taking on people with little-to-no boxing experience:

Following his defeat to Fury, fellow influencer-turned-boxer KSI – who previously called out Paul and has a long-running feud with the internet personality – made similar comments ridiculing his inability to fight a pro boxer.

“They said you can’t beat a professional fighter, and they were right! You didn’t,” he said in a video from March 2023.

When KSI himself lost to Fury in October, Paul challenged his rival to “finish what we started” and said he still wanted to “decapitate KSI”.

KSI first challenged both Jake and Logan Paul to a boxing match after his first fight against Joe Weller in 2018, he ended up fighting Logan in two bouts (the first ended in a draw) before the two fighters became friends and business partners on the energy drink, Prime.

