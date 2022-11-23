MMA and basketball have been combined in a brand new sport, and it’s proof that people really will give anything a go.

The game, known as Batyr Ball, takes place inside a UFC-style octagon - and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.

A new clip circulating on social media sees two teams wrestling to scramble for the ball, before one slam dunks the ball in the most rough and ready game of B-Ball imaginable.

Not only that, but as the player dunks the ball, he holds onto the rim and completely destroys the backboard.



It sends glass spilling out onto the octagon, and the players walk away completely unfazed.

Not much is known about the sport, or who first had the idea to combine the two disciplines, but the footage comes from Kazakhstan-based Naiza Fighting Championship.

The rules appear to be similar to ‘Dagestani’ basketball, with no dribbling allowed and greater emphasis placed on physical matchups between the sides.

Only one basket can be seen inside the court, and the rules seem a little looser than the traditional basketball millions grew up playing.

Judging by the comments on social media, people are already completely obsessed with it.

“All the promotions money is going into backboards,” one joked.

“Imagine getting dunked on while homie is simultaneously hitting you with a flying knee smh,” another said.

“Khabib [Nurmagomedov] would be pound for pound #1 in this sport,” another said.