Liverpool fans reeling as Mo Salah poses with his name on another club's shirt

Mohamed Salah has caused a bit of a stir on social media after he was seen posing with former Liverpool team-mate Adrian with his name and number on the back of a Real Betis shirt.

Liverpool play the La Liga side in a pre-season friendly in Pittsburgh in the early hours of July 27 for UK fans but July 26 in America.

It seems ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian took the opportunity to catch-up with his former team-mates ahead of the friendly.

The Spanish shot-stopper came through the ranks of the Real Betis academy, playing for the C and B teams before breaking through into the first team.

He was then signed by West Ham United in 2013 before he joined the Reds on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, where he spent five seasons at the club as a backup goalkeeper and won the Premier League title in his first campaign there (2019/20).

At the start of July, Adrian, now 37, rejoined Real Betis on a free transfer signing a two-year deal.

And it appeared he's tried to convince his former team-mates to join him.

In a viral social media post from the English Real Betis account, Mo Salah was pictured holding a Real Betis shirt given to him by Adrian with his name and number on the back.

The caption is: "WHAT THE F***. 🤣🤣🤣"

Of course, it's all just a bit of fun, and most fans have taken it as that with a number finding the post funny.

"What an awful sight," wrote one Liverpool fan.

"Agent Adrian," joked another.

Another told famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano "you probably didn't see that coming."

Salah is unlikely to be leaving Liverpool anytime soon but the Reds will be embarking on a new dawn next season under new manager Arne Slot. They start their campaign on August 17th where they will be facing the newly promoted Ipswich Town.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.