Nemanja Matic couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at Arsenal fans taunting him from the stands during Manchester United’s loss on Saturday.

The midfielder was substituted in the 77th minute during his team’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates stadium, and he was greeted with heckles from the home fans as he left the field.

Rather than just sit down and watch the rest of the game play out, he felt obliged to hit back at the fans with a dig of his own.

In a move resembling Jose Mourinho’s famous outburst from 2018, he held up three fingers to the fans.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He was making reference to the three titles he has won during his career, two with Chelsea and one with Benfica.

Matic also made the shape of a zero with his fingers, presumably referencing the zero league titles have won since his career began in 2005.

Arsenal last won the league during the famous ‘invincibles’ season of 2003-04.

It’s redolent of Mourinho’s comments which came after a heavy defeat to Tottenham as Manchester United manager four years ago, which saw him say: "I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them. "Respect, respect, respect man."

Matic set up United’s only goal on Saturday, which was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"3 for me & 2 for them!" - Jose Mourinho reminds everyone about his Premier League titles www.youtube.com

Goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka saw Arsenal add another dent to United’s hopes of a top four finish.

Serbian international Matic first got to know the English game after he joined Chelsea in 2009.

He then moved to Benfica in 2011, before returning to Stamford Bridge in 2014. United bought him for £40million in 2017.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.