Newcastle stadium announcer adds perfect punchline to this irate Tottenham fan clip

Imagine driving five hours all the way from London to Newcastle for a game of football, only to leave after 20 minutes and have to drive all the way back again.

That’s the position plenty of Tottenham Hotspur fans found themselves in over the weekend, after they were batted 6-1 by Newcastle United.

Both sides are in a fight for top four in the Premier League, and despite a drop-off in form for Spurs, no one could have seen the events of the first half coming beforehand.

The Toon Army left the North London side shell-shocked after scoring five goals in the first 20 minutes, and it wasn’t long before fans began to leave St James’ Park.

One fan documented his experience in a video, letting the players know exactly what he thought of them.

“I’ve never left a game after f***ing 20 minutes, but I’m going now. I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of this s***… that’s it, I’m off. Gone,” he said in the clip.

The fan is understandably fuming, and the video is made even better by the stadium announcer reading out the score as he's leaving.

“Newcastle United 5, Tottenham Hotspur 0,” the perfectly timed announcement says.

At one stage, it looked like the game was heading for a ridiculous scoreline. The first goal came after just 61 seconds when Jacob Murphy scored.

Joelinton added his name to the score sheet before Murphy netted again to make it 3-0 within nine minutes. Alexander Isak then scored two goals to make it five after 21 minutes.

The game ended up 6-1 after a goal for each side in the second half, but the away end was half-empty by that point.

The result leaves Newcastle in third place, level on points with Manchester United. Tottenham, meanwhile, who are still without a manager are fifth and six points behind the top four.

