Tennis star Novax - sorry, Novak - Djokovic has once again faced criticism online over his views on Covid vaccination, as he says missing out on contests such as Wimbledon is “the price I’m willing to pay”.
Djokovic, the world’s top men’s tennis player, made headlines last month when he was deported - or rather, Djoko-victed - from Australia because of his vaccination status.
While the sportsman claimed he had a medical exemption, the government cancelled his visa amid concerns his presence in the country could spark “civil unrest”.
However, despite being unvaccinated, Djokovic said he has “never said I’m a part of [the anti-vax] movement” and was never “against vaccination”, but added that he supported people’s right to choose.
He told BBC News’ Amol Rajan: “I have always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put into your own body.
“It’s really a principle of understanding what is right and what is wrong for you.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Yet it was the BBC’s choice of headline for the piece – ‘I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab’ – which caused the athlete to be mocked by users online:
I\u2019M NOT ANTI-SCIENCE BUT THE EARTH IS FLAT AND MY CAT KEEPS PUSHING MY SHIT OVER THE EDGE— \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f steven \u1d50\u1da6\u02e1\u02e1\u02b7\u1d43\u02b3\u1d48 (@\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f steven \u1d50\u1da6\u02e1\u02e1\u02b7\u1d43\u02b3\u1d48) 1644921189
I'm not anti this thing but I will literally burn all my stuff not to do this thing.— NoiseyAttic (@NoiseyAttic) 1644905302
pic.twitter.com/ouzW5I9VHI— Riff Schott-Skjerven \ud83d\udef5\ud83e\uddee\ud83c\udf32 (@Riff Schott-Skjerven \ud83d\udef5\ud83e\uddee\ud83c\udf32) 1644905202
In other words, he is anti-vax— \ud83d\udc18 Don the Con is Gone \ud83d\udc18 (@\ud83d\udc18 Don the Con is Gone \ud83d\udc18) 1644905026
So.... He's refusing the vax.... Which makes him.... Anti-vax??pic.twitter.com/W9F4tP2O8p— \ud835\udd9d\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd92\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd9a\ud835\udd91 \u2022 \ud83d\udc7e (@\ud835\udd9d\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd92\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd9a\ud835\udd91 \u2022 \ud83d\udc7e) 1644905679
When I read arrogant stupidity like this, from the likes of Djokovic, I think of my dear friend who died of covid before the vaccine was available. And then of his widowed wife and four children and then I think fuck you Novak, you anti-science bellend.https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1493466968950722562\u00a0\u2026— Otto English (@Otto English) 1644910625
We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovicpic.twitter.com/wivO3L2dTp— Ryanair (@Ryanair) 1644916384
BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don't get why. \n\n'Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity'\n\nWho cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks.— Rachel Wearmouth (@Rachel Wearmouth) 1644912411
so great to hear the scientific musings of Novak Djokovic, who believes emotions can purify water— Toby Earle (@Toby Earle) 1644915014
The irony of a tennis player making a racket about vaccination is not lost on us.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.