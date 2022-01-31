Two years after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Odell Beckham Jr paid homage to him by wearing snakeskin cleats during the Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, both the official NFL and Rams Twitter accounts posted the multicoloured snakeskin shoes accompanied by blue-green laces worn by the Rams wide receiver, as he channeled the Mamba energy for the crucial game.

"Mamba Mentality," the Rams wrote on Twitter.

People on Twitter thought the tribute was incredible and complimented Beckham's impressive cleat game - and he is no stranger to trying out different ones on game day.

"Long Live Kobe," someone wrote.

"No choice but to win," another added.

"Probably the dopest concept cleat I've seen," wrote a third.

Someone else plainly said that Beckham was "Super Bowl-bound" due to the cleats.

And it seems that it worked because Beckham, who is in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, helped the team prevail against the San Francisco 49ers 20 -17 in the championship.

This will also be Beckham's first Super Bowl appearance. It will be interesting to see what cleats he plans to wear for the significant game on February 13 at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This isn't the first time a football player paid tribute to someone through their cleats.

Earlier this month, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honoured late comedic legend Betty White with his cleats during a game with the New York Jets.

The cleats had a tribute of White throwing up the rock-on hand symbol on one shoe and the phrase "Thank You for Being a Friend" - The Golden Girls theme song- on the other.

