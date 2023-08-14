Man Utd's Onana called a 'loose cannon' after getting away with 'stonewall penalty'

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has found himself at the centre of controversy in his very first game for the club after getting away with what many fans felt was a stonewall penalty.

The Cameroonian shot-stopped, who as a summer signing from Inter Milan, had impressive debut at Old Trafford where he managed to keep a clean sheet against an otherwise impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are tipped to be relegated this season.

Despite this Wolves were largely the better side but failed to take their chances whereas a lacklustre United did manage to score on 76 minutes thanks to a close-range header from French defender Raphael Varane.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The game finished 1-0 but not without a late incident. As the away team piled on the pressure Onana came to claim a cross but managed to miss the ball completely and instead clattered Sasa Kalajdzic which incensed the Wolves manager Gary O'Neil who believed it should have been a penalty.

Indeed this consensus was shared amongst many fans who compared Onana's antics to WWE wrestler or a Street Fighter character.

























Regardless of this criticism, Onana will be looking to continue his good start at United when the Red Devils travel to London on Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.