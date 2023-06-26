Influencer Paige Spiranac calls out ‘hypocrites’ over semi-naked video

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has hit out at “‘hypocrites” who enjoyed a performance of “semi-naked” men before a baseball game.

Spiranac has often spoken about the negative attitudes she faces as a former professional golfer and influencer posting supposedly ‘risque’ content on Instagram.

The 30-year-old shared her own experiences in a new Twitter post, claiming that people online were hypocritical for cheering a performance of men dancing topless while at the same time “harshly treating” her content.

Spiranac posted a video of the dancing duo named “the Savannah Party Animals” who appeared before a recent baseball game wearing only trousers and cowboy hats.

Giving her take, she wrote: "Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies.

“Not one comment on this video calling them attention w****s or s***s. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favourite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."









Spiranac has spoken about being judged by members of the golfing world in the past, including when she offered a set of clubs to a charity auction – only to be rejected because of her “cleavage”.

Speaking on her podcast Playing-A-Round with Paige, she said: “I wanted to help this charity out and I wanted to give them free golf clubs.

"The guy wrote back and said, ‘We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can’t help out’. I want to give back to these kids who don’t have anything, because I grew up not having anything. And I can’t even f***ing do that because of my cleavage.”













Spiranac also recently clapped back at a TikTok troll who accused her of "insulting men" with her outfit choice.



The golf influencer was wearing a grey bodysuit as she demonstrated to her 1.4m followers how to hit a certain type of golf shot by changing their set up in a video earlier this year.

