Since his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, has quickly become one of the most disliked players on the internet and the NFL.

During Butker's speech, he told the female graduates that their most important role was to be a "homemaker", as well as calling the LGBTQ+ community a "deadly sin".

Now, fans have uncovered an old clip of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, talking about Butker, and the cold relationship the pair have.

After the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, Mahomes appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed that his does not speak to his teammate Harrison Butker.

“Honestly, I don’t talk to Harrison all year long, man. I just let him do his thing,” said Mahomes. “But I know if I can just cross that 40, man, if I cross that 40, he’s going to put it through there. I know if you saw in the game I got a little pressure, threw it short and knew Harrison was going to knock it through.”

Mahomes clarified on the Pat McAfee Show that he doesn't "say one word to him."



"Only before the season and after the season," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs have not commented on Butker's controversial, but a change.org petition has been started to get Butker dismissed from the team. At the time of writing, the petition currently has over 80,000 signatures.

Butker is one of the best kickers in the league, knocking down better than 95 per cent of his field goal attempts and setting the record for the longest make in Super Bowl history.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.