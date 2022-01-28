If you've been following the latest updates with the NFL, then you would know that the Kansas City Chiefs won Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, which puts them one step closer to the Super Bowl on February 13.

And if you are a fan of the Chiefs or like to find out about the players themselves, you are familiar with Patrick Mahomes, the team's quarterback, and his fiancée Brittany Matthews - who have a young daughter named Sterling Skye.

Lately, Matthews has been the subject of ridicule on social media, but why the hate? To us, she just looks like a supportive fiancée who likes to have fun.

Who is Patrick Mahomes?



He is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes and played college football and baseball while studying at Texas Tech University.

After his sophomore year, he decided to quit baseball and focus on football. And in his junior year, he led all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision) FBS players in various categories, including passing yards (5,052) and total touchdowns (53).

In the 2017 NFL draft, he was 10th overall by the Chiefs.

Who is Brittany Matthews?

Matthews, who is Mahomes' high school sweetheart and became his fiancée, is an entrepreneur behind Brittany Lynne Fitness, and is the owner of Kansas City Current, a woman's soccer team.

Matthews often takes to her social media platforms to express her passion for the Chiefs, which some people have trolled her for. She's also regularly seen donning extravagant red or yellow outfits on the field on game days.



So what's up with the backlash?

The heat is a little superficial, with people seemingly not appreciating her use of social media.

During Sunday's game with the Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Matthews, appearing to be excited about the Chief's win, sprayed fans with a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

Some people found it inappropriate and inconsiderate, but others weren't bothered because they thought it was a fun reaction to a hard-fought win.

Also, champagne showers aren't that uncommon in sports.

Addressing the adverse reactions, Matthews took to her Twitter to say that she wishes she doesn't get judged for everything she does.

On the other hand, Mahomes' younger brother Jackson also receives flack from Chiefs fans.

Jackson, who is regularly at the games with Matthews, is a self-proclaimed public figure and is known for his TikTok videos. At the Chiefs games, you will most likely spot him recording a video.

Bust, she's had moments that people can't dispute were acts of compassion.

Earlier this month, at a Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos, a fan repeatedly yelled out a homophobic slur to Mahomes younger brother Jackson, despite confirming that he is straight.

The fan, who was shouting loud enough for people to hear, caught the attention of Matthews, who shouted back, "That's rude."

And on Thursday, in the wake of Champagnegate drama, Matthews took to her Instagram story to announce that she is collaborating with Charlie Hustle Co, a local Kansas City t-shirt company, to create "Team Brittany" shirts.

The proceeds from the shirts will be donated to Red Card, which is a Kansas City anti-bullying organisation.

Matthews also said she would match all the proceeds to increase the donations.

"I am lucky enough to have a good support system in a city that is lifting me up, but I know a lot of people out there are struggling with this," she said in her Instagram Story.

All in all, the negativity Matthews receives just for supporting her loved one in something he's passionate about seems odd.

There is nothing wrong as long as people aren't being hurt or made to feel less than they're worth.

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help this story ride through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.