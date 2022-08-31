One of the most concerning sports stories to emerge over recent times is making headlines across the world, after bizarre news about Paul Pogba emerged this week.

The Juventus player released a statement claiming that he is the target of “extortion” by an “organised gang” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player on Monday.

In a video posted on social media, Mathias Pogba said he would reveal “very important things” about his brother and other people close to him.



Mathias Pogba said: “I believe the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans, and even more – the French national team, the Juventus team, my brother’s teammates, and his sponsors – deserve to know certain things in order to make an informed decision whether he deserves the admiration and respect and love of the public."

Since then, French officials have said that the former Manchester United footballer Tuesday has paid money to an organised group including his brother.

But what’s it all about? These are the biggest revelations from the saga rocking his family.

Paul Pogba with brother Mathias after winning the 2018 World Cup Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

French officials said on Tuesday that Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to an organised group including his brother Mathias Pogba which was trying to extort him for millions. ESPN reports that he already paid the money.





The group has reportedly been extorting the star, demanding €13 million from the World Cup winner and repeatedly intimidating him. They claim he hasn’t supported them since he made it as a footballer.





Reports in the French media say that Pogba told those investigating the case that the group attempted to claim that the footballer called on a witch doctor to curse Kylian Mbappe – an allegation Pogba denies.

Pogba with French teammate Mbappe Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Mathias Pogba has reiterated these allegations on Sunday by writing to Mbappe on Twitter: "Kylian, do you understand now? I have nothing against you, what I am saying is for your own good, everything is true and known, the witch doctor is known!"

The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, has publicly supported Pogba. "These are just rumours at this point,'' he said in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo. "I love Paul. I hope this does not call into question his [World Cup] spot on the French side,” he added, referring to the player who is currently out with a knee injury.





ESPN reports that a childhood friend of Pogba stole €200,000 via a credit card from the Juventus player.





BFM in France has also reported that Pogba made the payment in April after being threatened in a Paris apartment in March. The men who threatened him were said to be armed and masked. Paul Pogba released a statement after Mathias Pogba released videos promising “great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”. The statement said: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

