Quotes from Pep Guardiola have resurfaced following the news that Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules.

A statement from the league alleges that there were more than 100 breaches of the rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018, following a four-year investigation into the club.

Now, people are going back to an interview given by him last year following the revelations.

Back in 2022, the manager - who joined the club in 2016 - said he was prepared to quit if he had been lied to about rule breaches and if City were found to be guilty.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that’,” he said back in May.

“They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here’. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore.”

He went on to say at the time: “I put my faith in you because I believe you 100 per cent from day one and I defend the club because of that. When you put something here [sponsor] it’s overpaid, but other [clubs] the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it’s higher.

"We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that. As always, I am a big fan to support this organisation, no doubt.”

Guardiola went on to say: “It’s a situation in 2012 or 2013, I was still in Barcelona, most of the people running that are not here now, but of course I would not like it.

“What I like is to represent a club who do things properly [and] well. It’s not about winning the Champions League and the Premier League, we want to do well for our people and our fans.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.