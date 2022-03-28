Every NFL fan around the world celebrated the news that Tom Brady was returning to the game recently, having initially announced his plan to retire just weeks earlier.

Well, almost every NFL fan.



It turns out that another great of the game, Peyton Manning, sent Brady a handwritten note and a bottle of wine after he first announced he was hanging up his boots, in recognition of his incredible career.

Now, he’s jokingly said that he wants them back following the legendary quarterback’s surprise U-turn.

"I want the letter back," Manning joked during the Mint Collective event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"You got to read all these nice things. I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too," he added.

Brady announced in February that he would step down from play after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles – only to announce a few weeks later that he’d changed his mind.

“These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he posted on social media earlier this month.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. Let’s f***ing go.”

Will Manning get his bottle of wine back? Don't count on it... Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Manning was clearly joking about wanting his gifts, but not everyone is happy about Brady's comeback.



The day before the 44-year-old confirmed he was returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an unlucky punter paid more than £397,000 [$518,000] for the ball that would have been the last touchdown pass of his career.