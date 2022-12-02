Forget everything else, there’s only one story worth following during this World Cup, and it has nothing to do with action on the pitch, or human rights violations in Qatar.

No, the biggest story of the tournament is this: There’s a cat that really looks like Phil Foden.

A very angry-looking feline has gone viral after being posted by director Glenn Kitson on social media. Kitson regularly posts celebrity lookalikes, and this has to be his best yet.

He captioned the picture by writing: “Phil Foden is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“He is considered one of the best young players in the world.”

The comparison is pretty uncanny, and a number of celebs got in touch in the comments to show their appreciation.



“Your greatest ever,” comedian Josh Widdicombe wrote.

Actor Johnny Lee Miller wrote: “Are you f***ing kidding me.”

Comedian Alex Brooker added: “Hahahahaha this is brilliant.“

Getty/glenn_kitson/Instagram

Just like people were clamouring for Foden to play after he was an unused substitute against the USA, will fans now call for the cat to get a run out?

Foden did start in England’s 3-0 win over Wales, after Gareth Southgate said he had a “big part” to play in the World Cup.

"We love Phil, he is a super player,” he said at the time.

"He was into the first game, we decided not to put him into the second. But he is going to play an important part in this tournament for us, there is no question about that.

"We haven't got any issue with Phil. In September he started both games for us and we put him into the game versus Iran. We decided to stick with that team and we felt the changes required something a little different for the USA.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.