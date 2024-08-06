Many athletes have had their Olympic dreams dashed at the games over the years, but it’s pretty safe to say few have seen their ambitions crushed by their own penis.

That was, however, until French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati was denied the chance to win a medal after failing to clear 5.70 metres when his manhood knocked off the bar and ended his chances of success.

Since then, the 21-year-old has become one of the most talked-about athletes at the entire games and even been offered a lucrative career in the adult industry .

However, there was one detail which people seemed to miss at the time – but have since discovered in the days since.

That detail is the large snake tattooed on his right arm, which many are claiming to be fitting given the context of his Olympic exit.

People reacted to the tattoo online, with one writing: "Never forget: This is the moment when the tattoo made sense.”

Another said: “Anthony Ammirati will never have to explain the forearm tattoo again. Message received and understood.”

Meanwhile, the vice president of porn site CamSoda, Daryn Parker, has reportedly sent a proposal to the 21-year-old, offering him a six-figure sum to show off his “talent”.

According to TMZ Sports , which claims to have received a copy of the letter, Parker told Ammirati: "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

After his disappointing Olympic exit, Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation: "It's a big disappointment.

“I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings."

He added: "It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there."

