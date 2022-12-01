On the first day of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three-day visit to Boston, Massachusetts, they attended a Celtics basketball game - and made quite an impression.

The couple sat courtside with a former professional basketball player, Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics icon Thomas "Satch" Sanders, and the team's two significant owners and their wives.

They were also seen chatting with those sitting next to them as they clapped joyously throughout the game, which the Celtics won 134 - 121 against the Miami Heat.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also revealed a behind-the-scenes = photo of the Celtics getting their warm-up in before the game.

"Let's go Celtics, let's go!" the photo's caption read.

Beyond the excitement for the basketball team, it seems that the Prince knows a thing or two about the game and talented players, which could make him a great NBA coach.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday (30 November), Prince William and Princess Kate could be seen clapping as the Celtics' Jayson Tatum landed another three-point shot.

"He's very good," the Prince said, as evidenced in the clip.

However, media outlets like Barstool Sports suggest that basketball executive Bryan Colangelo couldn't see the talent in Tatum.

Colangelo traded Tatum for point guard Markelle Fultz during the 2017 NBA Draft.

Now, people, including outlets like Barstool Sports, believe Fultz forgot how to shoot the ball.

With that, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the Prince knowing "ball" and recognise great athletes.

One person wrote: "PRINCE WILL KNOWS BALL."

"Royalty recognising royalty right here."

A third wrote: "Makes sense that Prince William likes Jayson Tatum. they are both duke guys, after all."

This isn't the royal couple's first NBA game.

When they came to New York City in 2014, they had front-row seats to watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers while they ate a box of popcorn.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston trip began on Wednesday when they first appeared at Boston City Hall alongside Mayor Michelle Wu.

With that, they began the countdown to the royals' Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday (2 December) as they lit up landmarks around the city in green.

The achievement is awarded to five winners annually for their contributions to the environmentalism movement.

