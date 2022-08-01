Radio 1 are playing football fan favourite Sweet Caroline on the hour, every hour, to celebrate England's iconic win last night.

The radio station will play the Neil Diamond track, which is often blasted out at football matches, after the Lionesses beat Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 2-1 in extra time.

The song has featured heavily in celebrations already. When the match ended, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal started singing it in a post-match interview before running off with the microphone.

DJ Greg James confirmed that the station would be playing the song all day after the final whistle. On Twitter, he wrote: "As promised...Sweet Caroline on the hour every hour tomorrow @BBCR1 starting at 7."

James also shared footage of the first playing of the song, which came complete with an added voiceover from the young England fan Tess, whose enthusiasm for the team has taken the nation by storm.

And as well as radio celebrations, a daytime event is scheduled at Trafalgar Square, where fans will be able to join a Q &A session with the victorious players and their manager.

Fans will be able to turn up and gain admission on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 am and the event will be broadcast on live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.40pm.

Then there are the supportive messages to celebrate from some pretty famous faces. Queen Elizabeth II said."The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise," she said. "However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

It's come home!

