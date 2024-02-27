Reading fans send blunt hidden message to EFL following latest punishment

Reading fans have been voicing their displeasure at the EFL with a very blunt hidden message in a protest group's latest statement.

It comes as the League One side had two points deducted, marking their third points deduction of the season, after failing to pay dues to HMRC within an 80-day limit imposed by the EFL.

Owner Dai Yongge has also been fined £100,000 by an Independent Disciplinary Commission (IDC) and the club are now down to 19th in the league having been hit with 18 points-worth of deductions over the course of the last three years.

The club, managed by Ruben Selles, now sit just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Reading fans protest group Sell Before We Dai released a statement on the latest ruling, which featured a hidden dig at the EFL.

As journalist Ed Malyon pointed out, the first letters of successive lines from the statement spell out “f*** the EFL”.

The message from the group came with the caption: “Response to latest #EFL punishment against #ReadingFC. Yes, we are being sarcastic.”

It read: "It is clear that Reading’s issues are entirely down to Dai Yongge, so obviously it makes complete sense to punish the fans, staff and players of Reading Football Club with further sporting sanctions - especially for an infringement that provides no sporting advantage

“Given the ongoing sales talks at Reading, the timing of today’s punishment is spectacular. Imposing a points penalty which increases our chances of relegation and therefore decreases the prospect of our club being sold is completely misguided. The EFL claims to be on the side of the fans, instead - yet again - they disproportionately punish those who care the most over those who care the least.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel