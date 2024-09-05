Tributes have been flooding in from the sporting world on social media for Ugandan marathon runner and Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei as she has died after being allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend.

The 33-year-old, who competed for her country at the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer and holds the Ugandan marathon record, was hospitalised on September 3 with burns on 75 per cent of her body following a disagreement with her boyfriend outside of their house, according to local police.

The Uganda Athletics Federation said in a post on social media "her Kenyan boyfriend poured petrol and set fire on her".

And the same federation confirmed she had died from her injuries on the morning of September 5.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the post said.

"As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Cheptegei died at the at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya with an investigation into her death underway.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom, reportedly said Cheptegei's boyfriend bought a jerry can of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze.

After the announcement of her death was made, tributes have been pouring in for Cheptegei on social media.

Team Kenya sent "deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei".

Moses Wetang'ula, the current Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, posted: "As a remarkable athlete, her spirit and dedication inspired so many.

"While we honour her memory, we also recognise the gravity of the circumstances surrounding her loss, and we trust the ongoing investigation will bring justice swiftly.

"May Rebecca Cheptegei rest in peace, and may her family and friends find comfort during this difficult time."

Donald Rukare, the Chair of the National Council of Sports of Uganda, said: "May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women.

"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Kwajo Teneboa, a social issues campaigner, said he was "shocked" at the news.

One social media user said: "The brutality of men's violence against women knows no limits."

