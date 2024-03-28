Richarlison praised for 'eye-opening' depression admission

Football clubs and fans have praised Brazilian striker Richarlison for speaking so openly about his battle with depression after Brazil was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil went out at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Croatia on penalties; Richarlison started that game up front but was substituted for Pedro in the 84th minute with the score at 0-0.

The 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker scored three goals in four games at the tournament, making him Brazil's top scorer for that World Cup.

But he has since revealed he struggled mentally afterwards, wanted to 'give up' and says speaking about his mental health issues 'saved my life'.

Speaking with ESPN Brazil in an emotional interview, Richarlison said: "To come to my father who was the guy who chased my dream with me and say 'Dad, I want to give up' is crazy.

"I'd just played in a World Cup man, at my peak... And I was reaching my limit.

"I was in a depression there and I wanted to give up - I was suffering a lot of attacks after the World Cup and along with this personal problem at home, it affected me a lot.

"After the World Cup, it seemed like it all fell apart.

"I think my therapist saved me, saved my life because I only thought rubbish - even on Google, I only searched for rubbish.

"Today I can say look for a psychologist if you need a psychologist - look for one because it's nice for you to open up like that.

"I had this prejudice before that I thought it was nonsense, I thought I was crazy - in my family, there are people who think that anyone who goes to a psychologist thinks they are crazy, they think they are insane but I discovered this (therapy) and thought it was wonderful."

Following that, football fans, Richarlison's former clubs and the Premier League have praised him for speaking so openly about it on social media.









































