Former Liverpool, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and England striker Rickie Lambert has sparked mockery and alarm after footage surfaced of him sharing a bizarre conspiracy theory about talking negatively to glasses of water.

The ex-footballer, now aged 41, has become more and more outspoken as of later sharing views that many would consider to be controversial.

A recent clip of Lambert has now gone viral where he says during an apparent interview, that scientists have done experiments where they speak positively and negatively to different glasses of water to see if it makes it clean.

In a sincere tone and with a straight-face Lambert says: "They’ve [scientists] done a test where you spoke positively to one glass of water, froze it, spoke negatively to another glass of water, froze it. Then [they] examined the ice.

"The negativity water was full of holes and blackness. The glass of water that was spoke to positively was full of crystals.

"They’ve done experiments to the word, to the word, and the water responded the same way every time if you spoke to it a certain way.

"The one word where water responds in the most beautiful way and [produced] the most beautiful crystals is showing gratitude to water. So everything I was saying about manifestation is it down to showing gratitude."

Mockery aside, is Lambert talking nonsense or is this actually a piece of science fact.

Well, Dr Masaru Emoto and did find that water that was exposed to positive words formed symmetrical crystalline structures when it was frozen and disorganized, asymmetrical structures were formed in frozen water that had been exposed to negative words.

Water Has Memory! Dr. Masaru Emoto's Water Experiment! www.youtube.com





Of course, this is just one person's theory but at least Lambert has been doing his own research.

