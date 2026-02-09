Hidden angle shows Bad Bunny dancing to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl cameo

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime performance took place last night, where Lady Gaga appeared as a surprise guest - and there's one hidden moment where Puerto Rican artist proved his 'Little Monster' fan status.

Taking to the stage at Levi's Stadium, Gaga performed a Latin-inspired rendition of her hit song with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile.

As Gaga had her moment, on the side, the audience quickly spotted Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) enjoying the show as he could be seen dancing to the singer's salsa-inspired performance.

On social media, a clip of Ocasio's momentary hidden dance break has gone viral on social media, as fans loved seeing the endearing off-camera moment.

One person wrote, "Bad Bunny dancing on the side while Lady Gaga performs a salsa version of Die With A Smile… this little monster."





"'Forget the setlist' and went full fanboy mode. That's literally me when my favorite song comes on at the function," a second person said.









A third person added, "He is so precious I can’t handle it."









"You just know he lives and breathes music," a fourth person commented.





Alongside Gaga, Ricky Martin was part of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, where he sang 'Lo Que Le Pasó A Hawaii', from Bad Bunny's latest album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Plus, several celebrity cameos were dancing on the porch of the singer's famous casita, from Pedro Pascal to Cardi B.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl bush people become an instant meme, and all the celebrities spotted in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

