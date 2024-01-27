Royal Rumble 2024 live: All confirmed lineups for both rumble matches

WWE presents its 37th annual Royal Rumble event tonight from Tropicana Field in Florida.
The unique event, which happens just once a year, features two Royal Rumble matches, both for male and female superstars, where 30 wrestlers will compete for the right to challenge for a world title at this year's WrestleMania.
This year will see the eagerly anticipated in-ring WWE return of CM Punk, who returned to the company in November after nearly 10 years away. He will be hoping to win the Royal Rumble but will face stiff competition in the form of last year's winner Cody Rhodes, the 2020 winner Drew McIntyre and last year's runner-up Gunther.
Meanwhile, the women's match looks to have a narrower field of winners with Becky Lynch the favourite to book her ticket to WrestleMania. Other matches will see Logan Paul defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a 4-way against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight.
The show could be threatened to be overshadowed by the resignation of former CEO Vince McMahon who left the company on Friday following a series of sexual trafficking allegations made against him by a former WWE employee Janel Grant in a new lawsuit. It's unlikely that WWE will address this during the show but there is no doubt that reporters will ask about the news in the post-show press conference.
With all that in mind, let's delve into tonight's premium live event.
Full line ups for both matches so far
As always with the Royal Rumble there will be surprises in both matches but here are the names that have been confirmed for both rumbles at the time of writing.
Men's Royal Rumble:
Cody Rhodes
CM Punk
Shinsuke Nakamura
Bobby Lashley
Drew McInytre
Gunther
Chad Gable
Otis
Akira Tozawa
Kofi Kingston
Damian Priest
Santos Escobar
R-Truth
Carlito
Grayson Waller
Austin Theory
Jimmy Uso
Women's Royal Rumble:
Bayley
Nia Jax
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Maxxine Dupri
Ivy Nile
Alba Fyre
Shotzi
Zelina Vega
Michin
